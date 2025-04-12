KBN TV SUCCESSFULLY HOSTS LIVELY CONSTITUTION AMENDMENT PUBLIC DISCUSSION FORUM



Last evening, KBN TV successfully hosted the Constitution Amendment Public Discussion Forum at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre (MICC) in Lusaka.





The event comes at a time when the current government has proposed amendments to what it terms “non-contentious” provisions of the Constitution.



Our diverse and dynamic panel featured Information and Media Minister Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa who in his capacity as Chief Government Spokesperson, NGOCC Board Chairperson Ms. Beauty Katebe, Zambia We Want Spokesperson Mr. Muhabi Lungu, Legal Expert Mr. Isaac Mwanza, and the youthful activist Mwanamuke Lubinda.





Starting with the minister, each was given an opportunity to share their perspectives on the proposed reforms.



True to the spirit of democracy, the panel was split, with some supporting the proposed changes and others opposing them.



The same level of division was reflected in the vibrant audience comprising various concerned citizens largely made up of students from Eden University, UNILUS, Cavendish University, Supershine University, and other higher learning institutions in Lusaka.





At one point, tensions rose as some participants felt their preferred speakers weren’t given enough time. It took collective effort to restore calm—yet this, too, is the beauty of democracy: passionate engagement and the right to be heard.



Audience members were also given the floor to ask critical questions and make interventions, further enriching the conversation.





In the words of Hon. Mweetwa, the forum exemplifies the kind of open consultation government seeks as it navigates constitutional reform.





And for us at KBN TV, this marks a significant milestone — we successfully provided a platform for all voices, regardless of political, social, or religious background. We will soon be posting snippets of what transpired at the event.



This is just the beginning as KBN TV remains committed to amplifying diverse perspectives and championing inclusive dialogue.



Stay tuned for more forums that matter.



