KCM BOARD OF DIRECTORS REINSTATED



Vedanta Resources Holdings Limited has today announced the reinstatement of the Board of Directors of Konkola Copper Mines -KCM-.



The reinstatement of the board marks the return of full management control to Vedanta, which is a necessary first step to Vedanta ramping up production and working toward unlocking KCM’s full potential.



In a statement to the media, Vedanta Base Metals Chief Executive Officer Chris Griffith says the reinstatement of the KCM board brings together a team of highly skilled and experienced professionals and is confident that this board will provide strong leadership and guidance to help drive the company’s future success.



The reinstated board comprises a diverse range of skilled and experienced professionals including Mr. Chris Griffith, the current CEO of Vedanta Base Metals, Mr. Malcolm Mewett, a global mining engineer, Mr. Akhilesh Joshi and Dr. Moses Banda, a renowned Zambian economist and advisor.



Others are Pushpender Singla, the current Chief Financial Officer of Vedanta Base Metals Business, Manish Saxena, a seasoned finance professional, Dr. Diana Kangwa, a business executive with expertise in engineering, communication, and finance, Mr. Manuel Mutale, a multi-skilled professional and Mr. Rodney Machila who has rich work experience in the public sector spanning over 20 years.

Mr. Griffith says Vedanta’s shared commitment to governance, safety, and environmental stewardship will ensure that KCM operates with integrity, responsibility, and transparency and will work tirelessly to create value for all stakeholders while making a positive impact on the communities it serves and build a brighter future for KCM.



