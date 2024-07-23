KCM CONTRACTORS, SUPPLIERS URGED TO BEGIN PAYING THEIR WORKERS



…. following the release of US$247 million by Vedanta to clear the arrears owed to them by KCM



Kitwe… Monday July 22, 2024



A Kitwe based Clergyman has urged Konkola Copper Mines’ contractors and suppliers to ensure that they begin to pay their workers salaries immediately they receive the funds.



Pastor Charles Chileshya of Christ my Life Ministries says according to reports, the funds should have been disbursed by July 31st, 2024 after Vedanta confirmed releasing US$247 million to the Escrow account.



Pastor Chileshya says most of these workers have been struggling to survive as most of the contractors and suppliers were unable to pay their salaries.



“The people of the Copperbelt would like to commend Vedanta Resources for having fulfilled part of their investment commitment to the Konkola Copper Mines Plc by funding the Escrow account with US$247 million to pay off all the contractors and suppliers of KCM,” he said.



“Now that Vedanta has paid the US$247 million which will be in the hands of the hands of contractors and suppliers by 31st of July, 2024, we urge the contractors and suppliers to make sure that they should start paying their workers.”



Pastor Chileshya said most of the suppliers and contractors’ workers are struggling and living in dire poverty, their marriages are on the rocks and some of them even splitting.



He added that in this economy, most of them cannot afford to survive.



“They are struggling to put food on the table. A lot of them have struggled to pay rent, take their children to school. So we pray that when these contractors and suppliers begin to receive their monies, they should begin paying their workers immediately to cushion their survival,” he stated.



“We would like also to urge Vedanta Resources as they have fulfilled their commitment of releasing US$247 million towards paying contractors and suppliers, they should in the saw way now recapitalize KCM with the US$1.1 billion so that the mining firm can begin to operate at the optimal level.”