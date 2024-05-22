KCM -CREDITORS URGED TO REACH ACCORD PROMPTLY FOR BENEFIT OF THE COMMUNITY

A Copperbelt based Mining and Community activist, Chishala Mwamba has urged all creditors involved in the meetings with Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) to support the scheme of arrangement and ensure its success for the benefit of all stakeholders, especially the community members.

KCM is scheduled to hold meetings with creditors on May 24th and 25th 2024, with creditors to resolve protracted disputes at the mine.

And speaking in an interview with Mafken News, Mr Chishala says the delay in resolving the issues has already led to significant layoffs of workers, non-payment of funds to contractors and suppliers, and a drastic decline in copper production levels.

He explains that, the successful conclusion will usher in Vedanta resources who are committed to invest billions of dollars in the mine, thus bringing about an economic turnaround in communities, lifting thousands of Copperbelt residents out of unemployment and poverty.