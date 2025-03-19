KCM DENIES DEFAULTING ON PAYMENTS TO CREDITORS



By Leah Ngoma



Konkola Copper Mines-KCM- says it has not defaulted on payments to any of its creditors.





KCM Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Dr. John Kunda says the company is fully committed to paying creditors as per the court-approved payment plan, called the scheme of arrangement.



Dr Kunda says KCM has already paid all smaller creditors who are owed less than $1 million and that for larger creditors who are owed $1 million or more, KCM has paid 35% of the amounts due except those that have declared a dispute.





He says the remaining payments to creditors who have not created a dispute will be made as agreed in the scheme of arrangement KCM is involved in a legal dispute with Copperbelt Energy Corporation-CEC-, which is challenging the court’s approval of the payment plan.





Dr. Kunda explains that despite this, CEC is still seeking payments under the same plan they are disputing but KCM insists that all creditors must follow the court’s decision and the approved payment plan.





He says CEC yesterday took legal action to seize KCM assets but the court of appeal stepped in, halting further action and ordering the return of the seized assets until the case is resolved.



©PHOENIX NEWS