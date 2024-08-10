KCM EMPLOYEES DEMAND RESIGNATION OF KCM CHIEF OPERATIONS OFFICER MALCOLM MEWETT



…..as calls by KCM employees to have Vedanta Resources KCM Chief Operations Officer Malcolm Mewett to resign have intensified



Saturday August 10, 2024



There is growing pressure at Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) with employees accusing it’s Operations Officer Malcolm Mewett of bringing confusion to the mining firm.



According to the workers, Mewett is terminating jobs for Zambians at KCM without giving them terminal benefits and without proper reasons.



“Vedanta Resources promised to improve our working conditions and create more employment opportunities but what is happening is the opposite and we won’t manage to cope with this situation,” they said.



The workers have further disclosed that Vedanta Resources promised to pay them K2,500 bonus but only got the K1,500 and others K1,000, which they say is clear that Vendanta will not improve their working conditions.



“Better our government finds another investor to run KCM, let them bring International Resources the investor running Mopani to also partner with KCM,” they further urged.



“It’s difficult to trust Vedanta Resources to operate KCM, our chief Operations officer Malcolm Mewett must be fired or must resign, because he has brought more confusion in KCM.”



Efforts to get Mr Mewett proved futile as his line went unanswered.



