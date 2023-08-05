KCM mulls suing CEC over electrical incident

Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) is contemplating taking legal action against Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC), accusing the latter of negligent conduct which nearly caused flooding at the mine this week.

Sources at both KCM and CEC say that an employee of CEC made an error which resulted in the explosion of a circuit breaker at Bancroft substation in Chililabombwe which is one of the points that KCM is supplied from.

According to a report sent to all CEC employees by the Public Relations department, a CEC employee used a wrong circuit to “rack out”, resulting in the breaker exploding and sustaining extensive damage.

KCM is said to be extremely angry and agitated about the incident which has affected affected their operations.

The company is believed to be considering to take legal action against CEC, which provides transmission services to the mine.

Meanwhile, the labor union at CEC is incensed that such sensitive communication containing so many details was sent to every employee and has ended up “in the wrong hands”.

Someone who spoke on condition of anonymity said that people were very shocked to have received such information and they feel very bad that the employee in question is being sacrificed and they fear that it can happen to anyone.

“Everything from the name to the age and how long he has worked for the company has been revealed and we don’t understand why anyone would do such a thing. Are our bosses normal?”

He said that people took screenshots and shared them widely and that some of those ended up with people at KCM.