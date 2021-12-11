KCM Remains Under Management of Provisional Liquidator

Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) remains under the management and control of the provisional liquidator, pursuant to the Court Order dated May 22, 2019.

We note a Vedanta Resources Holdings (“Vedanta”) statement dated December 7, 2021 which seeks to give the impression that they have regained management control of the KCM asset.

KCM General Manager Corporate Affairs Shapi Shachinda said members of the public are advised to disregard this deliberate attempt to mislead the nation.

He said Vedanta remains uninvolved in the running of operations at KCM.

“We appeal to all KCM employees, labour unions representing KCM employees, KCM Creditors, Contractors and Suppliers as well as the Company’s business partners and other key stakeholders to remain calm,” he said.

Mr Shachinda said the public will be notified of any developments regarding the management of the KCM asset.