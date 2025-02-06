KCM SUSPENDS WORKERS FOR SUSPECTED THEFT OF COPPER CONCENTRATE



Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) has announced the suspension

of some employees following an investigation by an independent Zambian firm into significant

copper concentrate losses.





Preliminary findings suggest that these losses were the result of collusion between certain employees within the organization and external parties.



In response to these findings, the company has suspended the implicated employees to allow for a thorough investigation.





KCM is committed to ensuring that all individuals involved are provided

a fair hearing, with due process followed in accordance with company policies and legal requirements.



KCM’s Chief Operating Officer, Malcolm Mewett says due to significant losses of copper concentrate during the liquidation period, and continuing after the resumption of operations, the mine

commissioned an independent forensic investigation across the organization.





The investigation has revealed that these losses resulted from collusion between several employees across various departments and external stakeholders.



Established processes were compromised, putting the

organization at considerable risk.”



In a separate incident, the company recently thwarted an attempt by a truck driver, in collaboration

with two KCM employees, to steal 33,000 litres of a mining solvent. The employees involved have

since been dismissed.





KCM takes theft and misconduct very seriously, as these actions undermine business principles.



The company remains focused on maintaining the highest standards of integrity and accountability at all levels.



Updates on the details of the theft will be shared as the investigations

progress.



Furthermore, KCM is pursuing all necessary legal actions to identify and prosecute those involved

in these unlawful activities.



