KCM SUSPENDS WORKERS FOR SUSPECTED THEFT OF COPPER CONCENTRATE
Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) has announced the suspension
of some employees following an investigation by an independent Zambian firm into significant
copper concentrate losses.
Preliminary findings suggest that these losses were the result of collusion between certain employees within the organization and external parties.
In response to these findings, the company has suspended the implicated employees to allow for a thorough investigation.
KCM is committed to ensuring that all individuals involved are provided
a fair hearing, with due process followed in accordance with company policies and legal requirements.
KCM’s Chief Operating Officer, Malcolm Mewett says due to significant losses of copper concentrate during the liquidation period, and continuing after the resumption of operations, the mine
commissioned an independent forensic investigation across the organization.
The investigation has revealed that these losses resulted from collusion between several employees across various departments and external stakeholders.
Established processes were compromised, putting the
organization at considerable risk.”
In a separate incident, the company recently thwarted an attempt by a truck driver, in collaboration
with two KCM employees, to steal 33,000 litres of a mining solvent. The employees involved have
since been dismissed.
KCM takes theft and misconduct very seriously, as these actions undermine business principles.
The company remains focused on maintaining the highest standards of integrity and accountability at all levels.
Updates on the details of the theft will be shared as the investigations
progress.
Furthermore, KCM is pursuing all necessary legal actions to identify and prosecute those involved
in these unlawful activities.
