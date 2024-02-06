Keefe D’s Nephew Confessed To 2Pac Killing, Former Cop Alleges

Keefe D’s nephew, Orlando Anderson, allegedly bragged about the killing of 2Pac just days afterward, according to retired Compton Gang Unit Officer Robert Ladd. Ladd explained to VladTV that multiple informants claimed Anderson boasted about the murder.

“Within the next few days [of the shooting], we started getting calls from informants,” he said. “And our first ones were saying, ‘Hey it’s Keefe [and] Orlando was the shooter.’ They’re telling us that Bubble Up and Big Dre were in the car. This is days after. This is informants telling us. And it’s just not us; other people had informants too. [Former Compton Police chief] Reggie Sr., this guy in charge of the narcotics unit, Bobby Baker — they were also getting calls with the same information.”

He continued: “So it wasn’t just us getting information about this. We were told that Orlando came back and started to brag about it — not Keefe D, not Big Dre, not Bubble Up. It was just Orlando. Everyone’s telling us, ‘Orlando’s coming back, he’s bragging about killing them.’ You know, rightfully so, probably. But this is within his own gang. So then the word spread and people start calling us.” Check out Ladd’s full comments on the investigation below.

While Anderson was shot and killed in an unrelated gang shootout in 1998, Keefe D was arrested and charged in connection with the murder, last September. His trial will begin on June 3.