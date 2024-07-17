KEEMBE RESIDENTS BOO KASUNE FOR MENTIONING HH IN SPEECH AT FUNERAL

MENTIONING President Hakainde Hichilema by Minister of Justice Princess Kasune Zulu yesterday at a funeral in her constituency, Keembe, did not sit well with the people as she received boos and chants of disapproval from residents.

Ms Zulu, becomes the latest to be booed in a short space, with the first one being President Hichilema himself, who was booed at Heroes Stadium, before Minister of Agriculture Reuben Mutolo Phiri, received his share from Chipata residents at the David Kaunda Stadium.

In a video, Ms Zulu, who was giving a tribute to the deceased at a burial ceremony could be seen trying to calm an agitated crowd after she likened the deceased’s business antics to that of President Hichilema.