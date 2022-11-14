KEEP MONGU MAYOR AWAY FROM CDF EVENTS, HE IS AFTER MY JOB- Mongu MP Oliver Amutike

KEEP MONGU MAYOR AWAY FROM CDF EVENTS, HE IS AFTER MY JOB

MONGU MP DIRECTS COUNCIL NEVER TO ALLOW MAYOR ATTEND CDF EVENTS

Mongu member of parliament Oliver Amutike has issued instructions to concerned officials at the Council to ensure that mayor Nyambe Muyumbana does not attend any event where CDF is being disbursed.

According to a text message Amutike sent to a named official at Mongu Municipal Council, the UPND member of parliament stated that it was not a requirement to invite the mayor whenever CDF was being disbursed to selected beneficiaries.

“The guide from the Ministry of Local Goverment is that the Town clerk is supposed to be invited and the DC to grant handover ceremonies,” Amutike stated. “Please ensure those 2 officials are invited to the grant handover.The TC represents the council and the DC represents govt. It is not a requirement to invite the mayor.”

He added: “The council must implemement CDF resolutions and CDF programmes ONLY what the CDF committee has approved. The above 2 officials have been approved by the CDF committee to attend.”