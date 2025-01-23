Kefilwe Mabote warns wealthy men sliding into her DMs

Influencer and reality TV star Kefilwe Mabote has issued a stern warning to wealthy men sending her unsolicited direct messages (DMs) on social media.


In a recent Instagram story, Mabote cautioned these individuals to cease their advances, stating, “I humbly ask you to stop sending me ‘can I get to know you’ DMs, assuming I’m the same person you like on TV… unsend those messages before I expose you all!”



This declaration follows Mabote’s public commitment to her spiritual journey and personal transformation. She has openly discussed distancing herself from materialistic distractions and embracing a more faith-centered life.



As part of this shift, Mabote shared a video of herself burning Versace items, particularly those featuring the brand’s Medusa logo, symbolizing her departure from past indulgences.

