KEITH MWEEMBA ARRIVES IN LUAPULA: A MAN ON A MISSION TO REVOLUTIONIZE ZAMBIAN FOOTBALL

MWEEMBA ARRIVES IN LUAPULA: A MAN ON A MISSION TO REVOLUTIONIZE ZAMBIAN FOOTBALL



Mansa |20th March 2025| – The winds of change are sweeping through Zambian football, and at the centre of it all is Keith Mweemba, a man whose passion and vision for the game have ignited excitement across the country.





The ambitious Muza FC proprietor touched down in Luapula Province today to witness the 6th FAZ Provincial Elections, continuing his relentless nationwide engagement with football stakeholders.



Mweemba, who has been on the move over the past week attending FAZ provincial conferences, has taken every opportunity to share his bold blueprint for Zambian football—a progressive, inclusive, and transformative approach that promises to restore the game’s lost glory.





His arrival in Luapula was met with enthusiasm, as he was welcomed by Godfrey Chikumbi, a former FAZ presidential hopeful who has since thrown his full support behind Mweemba’s bid.



With growing backing from influential figures in Zambian football, Mweemba has reaffirmed his commitment to a new era of transparent, effective, and results-driven football management.





His campaign has resonated with stakeholders seeking a leader who understands the game both on and off the pitch.



“We need a paradigm shift—one that ensures all voices in Zambian football are heard and that development is prioritized at every level,” Mweemba declared, as he engaged with local football administrators and enthusiasts.





With the March 29, 2025 FAZ elections fast approaching, Keith Mweemba’s momentum is undeniable. His unwavering dedication to the cause, coupled with his hands-on approach, signals a new dawn for Zambian football—one that could bring structure, innovation, and long-overdue success to the national game.





Zambian football is at a crossroads, and Keith Mweemba is making his case loud and clear: It’s time for football leadership that puts the game first!