Keith Mweemba Criticizes FAZ Candidate Disqualifications as a “joke of the century”

KEITH MWEEMBA, KASHALA APPEAL THEIR REJECTED NOMINATIONS

Presidential candidates in the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) elections have rejected the Electoral Committee’s decision to declare their nominations invalid, leaving Andrew Kamanga unopposed.

FAZ Electoral Committee Chairperson Ronald Hatoongo announced Kamanga as the duly elected candidate on Monday night, ruling out eight other nominees.

FC MUZA Proprietor Keith Mweemba criticized the decision, calling it the “joke of the century” and insisting his nomination was valid and that no illegality will be condoned.

Meanwhile, Kashala, whose nomination was ruled out under Article 33(5) of the FAZ Constitution, has urged the Appeals Committee to conduct an independent review of the rejected candidates’ appeals.

Other affected candidates include Godfrey Chikumbi, Francis Hafwiti, Emmanuel Munaile, Machacha Shepande, and Alex Basopo Njovu.