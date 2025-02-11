FC MUZA proprietor Keith Mweemba is standing to become the next FAZ president.



Mweemba has filed in his nomination today at Football House to join the FAZ presidential race.



He promises to unify the football family and ensure those that have been sidelined are reinstated for the purpose of teamwork.



A prominent lawyer and former footballer, Mweemba has overseen the rise of MUZA, as a youthful side, from the doldrums to being one of the most competitive sides in the ZPL.



Interesting candidate this one.