KEITH MWEEMBA: THE VISIONARY BEHIND F.C MUZA



Keith Mweemba, a Lusaka-based lawyer, is the founder and owner of Mazabuka-based MTN Super League outfit F.C MUZA.



A former footballer himself, Mweemba played for Mazabuka United, Great Chipalamba Academy, and Lusaka Dynamos.





He began his football administration career at Lusaka Dynamos, where he worked closely with Hanif Adams.



In 2007, Mweemba established F.C MUZA, which he has single-handedly sponsored to date. The team competed in amateur leagues, such as the Nakambala Intertownship Sports Association (NISA) and the Mazabuka District Football Association (MADAFA).





F.C MUZA also participated in various youth tournaments, emerging as champions in several events, including the Under-20 Christmas Tournament, Back to School Tournament, and Skills Tournaments.



In 2018, Mweemba led F.C MUZA into the MTN Super League after the team emerged as champions of FAZ Division One Zone Four.





However, their maiden appearance in the Super League was marked by several challenges, including the restructuring of the league and a change in the season calendar.



Despite these setbacks, F.C MUZA bounced back into the Super League in the 2022/2023 season, finishing second in the league and subsequently qualifying for the CAF Confederation Cup. The team also finished as runners-up in the ABSA Cup.





Today, F.C MUZA is one of the top clubs in the country, comprising a Super League team, a Division One team (Young MUZA), a women’s team competing in the FAZ Women’s National Division One League (F.C MUZA Queens), an Under-17 team competing in the Mazabuka District Under-17 League, and boys’ Under-12 and Under-10 teams.





Over 1,000 players have passed through the F.C MUZA establishment, and Mweemba’s vision has created over 1,000 direct jobs and benefited more than 5,000 people through the F.C MUZA empire.