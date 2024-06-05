Kelis has claimed that Nas currently owes her money and ruled out a reconciliation with her ex-husband.

Responding to a social media user who urged the former couple to “double back” and “give love another chance,” the singer quickly shot down hopes that they would get back together.

“Stop, it was 15 years ago. Do you want your ex from almost 2 decades ago?” she replied in an Instagram comment.

After another commenter said: “Give Nas his bread back,” Kelis responded: “Lol he owes me actually, get outta here, only a loser is worried about someone else’s money lol please.”

Kelis and Nas had a very bitter divorce in 2010 that signaled the end of their seven-year marriage.

She later detailed their tumultuous relationship and accused the rap legend of physical abuse.

“We had like really intense highs and really intense lows,” she told Hollywood Unlocked in 2018. “It was never normal. The intense high would be like money was rolling in.

“We were young, too. I was 22 when I met him. I was a baby. We were drinking too much, smoking too much. We were too much. We were spending too much. We were balling out of control. It was all just too much.”