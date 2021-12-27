KELVIN KAUNDA ADVISES CENTRAL COMMITTEE TO FOLLOW THE CONSTITUTION ON APPOINTMENT OF ACTING PRESIDENT

Lusaka – 27th December, 2021

LUBINDA IS NOT ACTING PRESIDENT

There has been media statements that have been circulating PURPORTING that Hon. Given Lubinda is now the Acting President of the Patriotic Front (PF).

Article 54 of the PF Constitution clearly stipulates conditions under which the Vice President of the PF can become Acting President of the Party.

According to Article 54 of the PF constitution, the Vice President of the Party can only become Acting President in the following circumstances:

When the Party President DIES or When the Party President has been REMOVED from his position as Party President.

As far as we are concerned, President Edgar Lungu is NOT dead, neither has he been removed from his position, thus, Hon. Lubinda cannot become Acting President of the Party.

We therefore want to make it clear to our colleagues in the media and the Party to desist from referring to Hon. Given Lubinda as Acting President of PF. He is simply the Vice President and not Acting President since President Lungu has neither died nor been removed from his position as President of Patriotic Front.

Happy festive season.

Kelvin Kaunda

Acting Provincial youth chairman – Lusaka