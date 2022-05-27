Socialist Party Zambia



CONGRATULATIONS to Comrade Kelvin Kaunda!

Congratulations to Comrade Kelvin Kaunda for his election to the National Council Management Committee as chairperson for youth and security.

The National Council Management Committee is the standing committee of the party’s National Council which is held every two and half years. The National Council is attended by delegates from the party structures and mass organisations belonging or affiliated to the party.

The National Council Management Committee is different from the Central Committee which is the standing committee of National Congress held every five years and attended by cadre members. The Central Committee is the vanguard of the party which provides overall ideological and political leadership.

Comrade Kaunda doesn’t replace the current leadership of the Socialist Youth League under the leadership of Comrade Simon Mwila. He, however, provides overall management leadership of the Youth League and all other youth and security structures of the party.

Clearly, this is a very high or senior position in the party with immense management responsibilities. But we have confidence Comrade Kaunda squares up well to those responsibilities.

Once again, CONGRATULATIONS Comrade Kaunda.