Home politics PF Kelvin Sampa Demands For K200 Million After Spending Nights In Cells politicsPFUPND Kelvin Sampa Demands For K200 Million After Spending Nights In Cells May 19, 2022 2 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp 2 COMMENTS Apart from the letter, the article has not shown how the claim is not true. Is it a matter of quack journalism or a mere defect of defense? Reply Young brother Norman trying to claim compensation for older brother Kelvin so he could also possibly benefit from it. Interesting development. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
Apart from the letter, the article has not shown how the claim is not true. Is it a matter of quack journalism or a mere defect of defense?
Young brother Norman trying to claim compensation for older brother Kelvin so he could also possibly benefit from it. Interesting development.