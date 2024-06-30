KELVIN SAMPA, GARY NKOMBO FINGERED IN VIET-ZAMBIA SCAM

…police officers pick Kelvin Sampa for obtaining K1.4million by false pretences from Viet-Zambia Chairperson Van Trong Tuy…

Lusaka- 29th June 2024

Officers from Zambia Police Service Headquarters have nabbed former Kasama Central Member of Parliament, Kelvin Sampa over the Viet-Zambia Diversified Development Corporation Project.

Police say they are investigating the release of K4 million given to Sampa to organize the two investment meetings in Lusaka and Mansa.

But Sampa instead left bills unpaid and attendees unpaid.

This forced Viet-Zam Chairperson to report the matter to the Zambia Police.

Officers found Kelvin Sampa at the Magistrate Complex attending to another fraud case where he is an accused and waylaid him.

After interrogations, Sampa is said to have named Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Gary Nkombo as the final beneficiary of the K4 million that was released for the organisation and facilitation of the meetings.

The Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) was left to pay the bills in excess of K260,000.00.

ZDA has refuted paying the collasal amount claiming that the story and documents disclosing these facts is untrue.

But records at Mulungushi International Conference Center and payments to those that attended the event have confirmed receiving the money from ZDA.

Kelvin Sampa has also been instrumental in linking Viet-Zambia Chairperson, Van Tuy to government ministers and Ministry of Lands.

In 2022, Sampa was arrested for obtaining K1.4 million by false pretense with intent to defraud the owner permanently.

Sampa is reported to have between May 2021 and July 2021 at unknown dates in Lusaka obtained one million four hundred thousand kwacha (k 1, 400, 000) from Maruku Selehe who is a businessman on the pretext that he was going to help him have his goods which were impounded by the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) released.