Kendrick Lamar Beats Drake’s Monthly Listeners On Spotify

endrick Lamar seems to be winning the digital war against Drake as he has gained more Spotify monthly listeners over the Family Matters hitmaker.

According to the statistics, Kendrick recorded 74,115,665 monthly listeners while Drake got 74,086,033 monthly listeners. This means Kendrick Lamar beat Drake by 29,632 monthly listeners.

Reports indicate that Metro Boomin and Future releasing the hit song Like That, which features Lamar, contributed to the awarding-winning rapper’s total listeners.

Four weeks after the release of the Like That song, the Money Trees hitmaker’s Spotify listening shot up by 19 percent. However, Drake experienced a 4 percent decrease within that same time frame.

It can be recalled that in the aftermath of the high-profile feud with Kendrick Lamar, Drake, the Toronto-born rapper, had shown no signs of diminished confidence. His recent social media posts suggest an attempt to reassert his status as one of the greatest rappers ever.

Drake was recently spotted at his son Adonis’ soccer game, dressed in baggy pants and a cardigan sweater over his shoulders.

His cryptic caption, “Goats don’t worry about one-trick ponies,” left fans speculating about its meaning. Sophie Brussaux, Adonis’ mother, was also present at the game.

This is just the latest in a series of vague posts from Drake since his feud with Kendrick Lamar ended. Last week, he shared photos of himself at his Toronto mansion, which has been the target of trespassers and a drive-by shooting in recent weeks. His caption, “The only yes man around me is my Rolex dealer,” could be a response to Kendrick’s allegations about Drake’s OVO crew.

Drake also removed his diss songs from Instagram, a move that was criticised by fans. Despite the fallout from the feud, Drake is believed to have moved on, especially after hinting at another summer takeover.