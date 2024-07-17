Kendrick Lamar gets lifetime free meals after boosting local business with ‘Not Like Us’ video

At a Compton burger joint, sales increased following the release of the video of Kendrick Lamar’s song “Not Like Us”. Manager Lauro Hernandez and his son Bryan Noe of Tam’s Burgers reported that after the popular artist featured the restaurant in his video, business boomed.

Even while they continued to receive strong support from the community, Lauro and Bryan said they also gained a significant amount of business from tourists, increasing their share of revenue to roughly 30% to 40%. The pair told TMZ that many of their followers informed them that “Not Like Us” was the reason they came.

According to Lauro, the most popular item on the menu is the bacon cheeseburger, which Lamar usually orders when he visits. Within the song’s second stanza, the 37-year-old singer and producer of “NLU,” Mustard, pulled up to Tam’s in a Lambo and posted up inside with dancer Storm DeBarge, according to the outlet. The video has received over 35 million views.

This isn’t the first time the ‘Bad Blood’ rapper has used the restaurant in his videos. He has mentioned Tam’s in his songs over the years, including on his most recent album, “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers”.

Lauro disclosed that when Lamar and his team arrived to film the scenes inside, he gladly closed for the day and didn’t demand payment for using the restaurant for the video.

But, they decided that Tam’s logo would appear in the finished version since Lamar wanted to make sure they got something for their work.

Even though business is now back to normal levels, the restaurant said it is offering the rapper free food for life to show its appreciation. Tam’s has also unveiled a new mural on its building dedicated to Lamar and the song.