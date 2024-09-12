Kendrick Lamar Warned Drake Before Dropping Diss Tracks, Joe Budden Claims

According to Joe Budden, Kendrick Lamar could have called Drake before their battle.

It goes without saying that Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s lyrical battle was one of the most explosive hip-hop fans have seen in a while.

Apparently, however, Kendrick could have given Drake a warning before things popped off. During a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Budden shared this theory,. According to him, he heard K.Dot gave Drizzy a call before any of their diss tracks were released.

“I also heard that Drake and Kendrick had a talk before any diss record was released,” he explained. “I don’t know if that’s true or not, but I heard they spoke.” As for how the conversation itself actually went, Budden says Kendrick told Drake to keep it light. Clearly, that’s not at all how the situation played out.

“It went like the Teddy Pendergrass part of the sh*t,” he said. “‘Hey, how do you want this to go?'” Ultimately, Kendrick Lamar dropped what many believe to be the song of the summer. On “Not Like Us,” he accuses Drake and his OVO crew of being “certified pedophiles” and much more. Now that Kendrick has been announced as the headliner for the 2025 Super Bowl, there have been some questions as to whether or not he’ll be performing it in its entirety.