KENNEDY MUBANGA LAUNCHES BID FOR ZAMBIA ATHLETICS PRESIDENCY

Former Southern Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Kennedy Mubanga says he is committed to improving the face of Zambian Athletics.

Mubanga has launched his bid to become the next Zambia Athletics President ahead of elections slated for 22nd March 2025 after being nominated by Lilayi Athletics Academy and seconded by Nkwazi Athletics Club.

He promises to bring a modern and mature administration of athletics in Zambia, having amassed a wealth of experience and networked leadership within the country, region, and international circles.

Mubanga promises to build on the existing legacy by prioritising the needs of athletics, which will culminate in the procurement of an Athletics House.

He has also pledged to lift all previous suspensions of members, secure kit sponsorship, as well as revive athletes’ participation in commercial events in the regional and international zones.

Mubanga has further committed to empowering Provincial Athletics Area Boards, creating similar structures in regions where there are none, in addition to integrating school athletics into mainstream athletics.

The aspirant has also pledged to review the institution’s Constitution, restructure the Technical Department in line with World Athletics, and liquidate all allowances and emoluments owed to athletes, coaches, and technical officials.

Long-time serving Zambia Athletics President, Elias Mpondela, who has been at the helm for 26 years, recently announced that he will not recontest his seat.