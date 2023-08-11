KENNETH KAUNDA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IS JUST A SAUSAGE – HICHILEMA
PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says he is not afraid of being thrown out of office.
And President Hichilema says the “sausage” Kenneth Kaunda International Airport cost $400 million when it could have easily cost only $150 million.
Meanwhile, the Head of State says now that money has been decentralised away from Lusaka where the big thieves live, accountants now need to check on the small thieves living in rural areas.
Speaking in Livingstone at the Pre-Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants Annual General Meeting Workshop, Wednesday, President Hichilema said he would gladly go and look after his goats once his term in office came to an end.
News Diggers
He is busy mocking ECL that has left a lasting legacy.
He might even get voted out in 2026, and there will be nothing to remind us of him. Maybe just as well.
Our ‘modern’ airport is poorly designed: the arrivals area is OUTSIDE for starters. Modern airports have an arrivals area INSIDE the terminal; and within that are shops and bars and coffee shops which are accessible and available to the general public, i.e., friends and family waiting for passengers.
Having such things is an income- generator for the airport authority. But, and I repeat, but somebody – Zambian I presume – approved plans for our modern airport to have friends & family wait outside and not allowed within the building!! Crazy!
There are other design failures I can cite but that is for another day.