Kenya: East African leaders unite to support Raila’s AU bid



Three presidents, two former presidents and senior officials from across the East African region gathered in Kenya to attend the official launch of Raila Odinga’s bid for chairperson of the African Union Commission.



The attendance of presidents Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania, Yoweri Museveni of Uganda and Salva Kiir of South Sudan at Raila Odinga’s unveiling ceremony in Nairobi, Kenya has no doubt boosted his chances as he bids to lead the continental union. Other officials who attended and support Raila’s candidacy are Burundi Prime Minister Gervais Ndirakobuca, former Tanzanian president Jakaya Kikwete and Nigeria’s Olusegun Obasanjo.



Rwanda’s Paul Kagame was represented by Foreign Affairs Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe.



Raila, a veteran opposition leader and former prime minister, is seeking to replace Moussa Faki of Chad as African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson as his term ends early next year.



Kiir jetted to Kenya on Monday evening while the other leaders arrived on Tuesday morning. Kikwete’s presence came as a surprise, as he is among the names that had been mentioned as possible candidates for the leadership of the continental body.