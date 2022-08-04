KENYA ELECTION 2022: CLEANING TOILETS AND CHOPPING VEG TO IMPRESS VOTERS

Some Kenyan politicians have abandoned their luxurious lifestyles while on the campaign trail, turning to cleaning toilets, chopping vegetables and making tea in a bid to woo voters in the build-up to the 9 August general election.

One of the politicians who has entertained Kenyans the most is Polycarp Igathe, who donned a brand new overall, boots and gloves, before grabbing a mop and washing bucket to clean public toilets in the capital, Nairobi.

He spent less than 20 seconds mopping a toilet, while cleaners looked on in amusement.

“For a long time it has been considered dirty work but this is responsible work,” the bespectacled Mr Igathe said.

Toilet cleaners in the city often use old mops and buckets to clean facilities that are often stinking.

Mr Igathe – who is running for the prestigious post of governor of Nairobi – has also been pictured washing cars, DJing and serving alcohol in night clubs.

His antics had some people joking that he should come and baby-sit and do domestic chores for them.

Mr Igathe was the county’s deputy governor under Mike Sonko, but resigned less than a year after taking office saying he had failed to earn the governor’s trust to administrate.

Political analysts say these public relations stunts are well known to the electorate and are unlikely to influence voters.

Mr Igathe’s main challenger is Nairobi senator Johnson Sakaja. He too has not been shy of gimmicks, sharing photos of himself buying fish from roadside vendors, and tomatoes and onions from the market rather than supermarket. [BBC]