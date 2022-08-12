KENYA ELECTION 2022: WHY THE COUNT IS TAKING SO LONG

Kenyans still do not know who their next president will be more than 48 hours after polls closed.

Election head Wafula Chebukati has urged people to be patient and not to panic that media houses are releasing differing tallies.

Each organisation is making calculations based on its own manual entry of data from more than 46,000 polling stations.

But it is only the electoral commission that can declare the winner.

The media’s tallies show that the two leading candidates – Raila Odinga and William Ruto – are neck and neck.

“There should be no panic about the differences we are seeing on the media screens. The results are from the same public portal; the approach [of each broadcaster] is different,” Mr Chebukati, the chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), said.

He said at the end of the tallying the results should look “similar”.

Source: BBC