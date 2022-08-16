The body of the missing Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) official Daniel Mbolu Musyoka has been found in Kajiado.

IEBC is the body that runs elections in Kenya.

On Monday evening, police officers from Loitoktok, Kajiado South sub-county were alerted over the presence of the body of a middle-aged man in a forest.

Loitok tok police boss Kipruto Ruto said that Musyoka’s body was positively identified by his sisters Mary Mwikali and Ann Mboya at Loitokitok sub-county mortuary. Said Ruto:

His two sisters identified the body lying at Loitoktok sub-county hospital last night.

We are waiting for communication from police headquarters either to ferry the body to the city mortuary or to remain here.

Musyoka (53) was serving as returning officer at Embakasi East polling station in Nairobi county.

According to Ruto, the middle-aged male body was discovered early on Monday in Kilombero forest, at the foot of Mt Kilimanjaro by herders in the valley of a dry seasonal river.

Ruto said the body was naked, though the man’s clothes — a tracksuit and a Maasai shuka — were found at the edge of the valley.

There were visible signs of struggle and torture on the victim’s body. Added Ruto:

It is evident that the victim was killed elsewhere and the body dumped in the valley.

The body has scars indicating torture before the death. He possibly died a painful death.

Musyoka disappeared on Wednesday, 10 August 2022 moments before announcing the results for the parliamentary and county assembly races at the East Africa School of Aviation tallying centre.

Those who interacted with him reportedly said he excused himself to answer a phone call before he went missing. His deputy took over and announced the results.