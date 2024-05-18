Kenya government faces fresh lawsuit over Haiti deployment

Opposition politicians in Kenya have once again gone to court to try to block the country’s planned deployment of police officers to Haiti.

Last year president William Ruto offered to send 1,000 officers to tackle gang violence in the Caribbean nation.

The deployment has already been delayed due to a legal challenge but there are reports that some officers will be flown to Haiti within the next few days.

Leaders of Thirdway Alliance, a small opposition party, are accusing Mr Ruto’s government of contempt of court for disobeying an earlier court order.

They argue that Kenya should prioritise its own security challenges.