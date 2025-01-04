KENYA INVESTIGATES SPACE JUNK THAT FELL ON VILLAGE



Experts from Kenya’s space agency are investigating a 500kg metal ring that crashed to Earth on Monday.

It fell on Mukuku village, 50km (31 miles) south-east of the capital, Nairobi – no-one was reported hurt.



The Kenya Space Agency said its initial assessment showed that the huge object was “a separation ring from a launch vehicle (rocket)”.



It added that these “are usually designed to burn up as they re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere or to fall over unoccupied areas, such as the oceans”. (BBC News)