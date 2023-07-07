 Kenya police fire tear gas at Odinga’s motorcade

Kenya police fired teargas at the motorcade of opposition leader Raila Odinga as he led his supporters to central business district of the capital, Nairobi, to protest against the high cost of living.

Mr Odinga had previously addressed his supporters at the historic Kamukunji grounds in the city, where he launched a campaign to gather signatures in support of his efforts to pressure the government into lowering the prices of essential goods such as petrol.

The opposition is aiming to collect 10 million signatures within a week.

“We’ve had enough talk. It’s time for action,” Mr Odinga declared to his supporters.

Earlier, protests erupted in Mombasa, Kisumu, Kisii, and Meru, resulting in clashes between demonstrators and the police.

Several individuals, including a former county governor, were arrested for their involvement in the demonstrations.

The protests were triggered by President William Ruto signing controversial tax measures into law, which had been approved by MPs two weeks earlier.

Among the new measures was an nicrease in the value-added tax on fuel products from 8% to 16%.

-BBC