Kenya President William Ruto Following HH Closely As He Says He Will Recruit 30, 000 Teachers In January As Well

RUTO FOLLOWING HH CLOSELY AS HE SAYS HE WILL RECRUIT 30, 000 TEACHERS IN JANUARY AS WELL

At least 30,000 teachers will be hired starting January, President William Ruto has said.

He noted that this will mark the first phase of absorbing more than 116,000 teachers to bridge the existing gap in schools.

The President said the Government will work with the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) to upgrade school infrastructure.

This, he explained, will help children have a better learning environment and gain skills to prosper.

President Ruto assured the country that the school feeding programme will be expanded and made more inclusive to boost enrolment and performance.

On his part, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua challenged Members of Parliament to be open and accountable in the use of CDF “for more development to be realised at the grassroots”.

They spoke on Wednesday when they officially opened the Komarock South Primary School funded by the Embakasi Central NG-CDF.