KENYA PROTESTERS ARE BACK ON THE STREETS DEMANDING PESIDENT RUTO’S RESIGNATION

Activists say they want Ruto to resign and are calling for systemic changes to clean up corruption and address poor governance.

At least 50 people have been killed in the protests to date, the government-funded Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) said on Tuesday.

At least one person was killed in renewed antigovernment protests across Kenya on Tuesday a clip captured live on street shop CCTV as police clashed with demonstrators demanding that President William Ruto step down.

Youth-led nationwide protests that broke out a month ago against proposed tax hikes have continued even after Ruto withdrew the legislation and fired almost all of his cabinet.