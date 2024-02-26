Kenyan athletics body laments third athlete death in a month

Kenya’s athletics governing body says it is in touch with Cameroon’s government and athletics’ authority after a Kenyan runner died in the West African country.

Charles Kipkorir Kipsang collapsed and died on Saturday after crossing the finishing line in the Mount Cameroon Race of Hope, which was held in the city of Buea, the capital of Cameroon’s south west region.

Kipsang, 33, was leading the race but briefly stopped near the finishing line, Bernard Okalai Bilia, the region’s governor, was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

He ultimately crossed the finishing line, but collapsed and died shortly afterwards.

“We cannot say exactly what happened. He was fine. He was good after the race. We might believe that it is something like heart attack,” Mr Bilia was quoted as saying by Xinhua.

Athletics Kenya, Kenya’s governing body for the sport, lamented that Kipsang’s death follows the passing of two renowned runners from the East African nation.

“This is indeed very sad considering it is coming just a day after burying the world marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum who died in a tragic road [accident], and when we are preparing to bury the legendary Henry Rono,” read a statement shared on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday.

“We are in touch with the athletics authority and Cameroonian government and will keep you posted on the next steps.”

The Mount Cameroon Race of Hope is an annual endurance marathon race held on the slopes of Mount Cameroon.

It is known to be gruelling because of the mountain’s steep terrain.