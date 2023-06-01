Kenyan-born Bernice Kariuki has resigned as Arsenal’s private chef after two years at the English Premier League club.

She announced her departure as Arsenal recorded a thumping victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, winning 5-0 to end the season in second place.

“A final day flourish. Finished the season with a bang! Simply the best!!! Arsenal… Arsenal… Arsenal. 2020/2023, the best special season ever. I hang my gloves as a very proud chef, it’s been an honour working for the best club in the whole world. I was truly humbled,” she posted on Facebook.

Ms Kariuki was picked by the club in 2021 and became involved in the preparation of meals for the first team players at the London Colney training ground.

She managed the daily well-being and nutrition of the team before and after matches, as well as menus for the travelling team.

Before joining Arsenal, Ms Kariuki worked at several high-end hotels in London.

She did not reveal her next move but thanked Kenyans for their support over the years (BBC)