KENYAN DIPLOMAT’S RESIDENCE GUTTED IN OLYMPIA, LUSAKA



The Lusaka City Council has recorded a fire incident that occurred yesterday 28th March, 2025 at Plot No. 3810 Manda Hill Road, Olympia, involving a double-story house of Kenyan diplomat Mr. Geoffrey Kanyanjui.





The fire was discovered by a caretaker Mr. Joseph Katowati at 12:21 who quickly reported the matter to Lusaka City Council Fire Brigade Unit. The emergency response team arrived at the scene within 5 minutes, at 12:26 and swiftly extinguished the fire using a pump fire hose reel.





Preliminary findings indicate that the fire originated from the laundry room, specifically from the solar batteries and solar inverter, due to localized heating caused by a fault in the circuit of the standby power supply system.



The fire caused significant damage to various parts of the property and house items such as laundry machine and clothes.





The Lusaka City Council fire experts have ruled out foul play, and the incident is deemed accidental. Meanwhile, the total loss value of the fire is yet to be ascertained.





The Lusaka City Council is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents and diplomats within the city.





Issued by:

Chola Mwamba

Public Relations Manager

Lusaka City Council (LCC)

29/03/2025