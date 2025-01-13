Kenyan gospel artiste introduces his second wife

A popular Kenyan gospel artiste, Karangu Muraya, rumoured to have more than one wife, has introduced his second wife to end the speculations.

The singer introduced the second wife, Carol Kim, in a Facebook post on Saturday, January 11, 2025 hours after leaving the hospital where he had been admitted.

He also shared photos with his first wife, Triza Muraya, fondly known as Mama Esther, relaxing on comfy sofas in his home.

“And because you have decided to troll me at my lowest….Let me put my records straight….Below are special persons who have have supported me passionately and wholeheartedly in all seasons. In return, I will always provide, take care and protect them together with our children’s. Troll me and criticise me within the law if you must,” he captioned the post.