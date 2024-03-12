Kenyan-led Haiti mission in pre-deployment stage – minister

The Kenyan government has vowed to go on with the deployment of hundreds of police officers to Haiti despite the escalating gang violence in the Caribbean country.

Kenya’s Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki on Monday said the mission to send about 1,000 police officers to Haiti was in the pre-deployment stage.

Mr Kindiki also said that laws and enforcement measures, like detention and arrests, have been finalised.

The Kenyan government has addressed all issues raised in court that had blocked the deployment, the minister added.

The exact date on which the officers will leave the country remains unknown.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry has resigned following weeks of mounting chaos by gangs demanding for his removal.

Mr Henry has agreed to step down and make way for a transitional authority as his country wrestles with growing anarchy.

He had been in Kenya to sign a deal on the deployment of an international security force to help tackle violence when a coalition of gangs attacked police stations and stormed two of Haiti’s largest prisons.

A plane carrying Mr Henry was stopped from landing following sustained attacks at Haiti’s international airport.

US Secretary of State Blinken has committed a further $100m (£78m) to the 1,000-strong UN-backed security force Kenya is expected to lead in Haiti.