A Kenyan man, Hannise Simani Juma, has committed suicide after k!lling his wife, Winnie Akusuha.

It was gathered that the incident happened at Kabwareng village in Nandi South.

Hannise st@bbed Winnie to d3ath at her parent’s home before taking rat poison and slitting his neck, police say.

Their bodies were taken to Jumuia Friends Kaimosi Hospital mortuary as police began investigations.

The couple left behind 3 children, a boy and two girls.