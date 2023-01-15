Kenyan man who believes he is Jesus Christ
This Kenyan man claims he is the real Jesus who was crucified and resurrected according to the bible and now has many followers after performing various miracles, most recently turning water into tea during a wedding ceremony in Bungoma, Kenya.
His wife sincerely believes that she is married to the biblical Jesus.
Source: Hope for Africa
HE IS HIGHLY DELUDED. IT IS A TRICK HE IS USING TO MAKE MONEY IN ONE WAY OR THE OTHER. WHAT IS THE BASIS OF HIS BELIEF?