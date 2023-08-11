Kenyan Politicians copy President William Ruto’s Kaunda suit dress code

Kenyan politicians are increasingly turning out in Kaunda suits at public events, in a move analysts say could be an imitation of President William Ruto’s latest dress code.

In the past few months, the Head of State, who is also the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party leader, has donned the Kaunda suits, a suit named after former Zambia President Kenneth Kaunda, now deceased, while attending local and international events.

The clothing entails a top-bottom similar style and colour suit. No shirt nor tie is required.

Among the politicians who have taken up the dress code include first-term Mogotio lawmaker Reuben Kiborek.

He recently turned up in a dark blue Kaunda suit and black leathered shoes while attending parliamentary duties.

Some netizens reacted to his latest wardrobe in contrasting fashion, with some criticizing the youthful lawmaker while others praised him.

“Perfect!..lakini si wachieni hustler luku yake..kindly leave the uniqueness to him..mtaharibu hon.kiborek.,” wrote Alex Sumukwo, a Facebook user.

And in what could perhaps be turning out to be a show of loyalty, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, another close ally of the President, also wore a Kaunda suit when he accompanied the Head of State at a political event in Central Kenya.

The Kaunda suit originated in Australia in the 1970s, when a lawmaker felt it would be appropriate to wear it to a federal parliament in the north of the country.

It was known as a safari suit because of its lightweight design and short sleeves thus making it ideal for hot journeys.

It gained popularity in the African continent and was named after former Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda, who made it a trademark.

Some of the African Heads of State remembered for donning the suit include former Tanzania President Mwalimu Julius Nyerere.

Others are Democratic Republic of Congo president Felix Tshisekedi and Burundi’s Evaraste Ndayisdhimiye.