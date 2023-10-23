Kenyan president downgrades El Nio warning, citing met office

The Kenyan President, William Ruto, said that the country will not have heavy rainfall called El Niño, which was predicted. He mentioned that this was according to a forecast made by Kenya’s weather department.

The weather department has announced that there will not be an El Niño. Ruto said on Sunday that we will have strong rains, but they will not become very destructive.

He encouraged Kenyans to take advantage of the prediction of lots of rain and grow more food to make sure the country has enough to eat.

El Niño is a weather event that happens when the ocean water in the eastern Pacific gets warmer than usual by about 0. 5C This ultimately makes the air become wetter and warmer by releasing more heat into the atmosphere.

Experts had said that Kenya and other East African countries could get a lot of rain because of El Niño starting in mid-October.

The government of Kenya is warning that heavy rain could cause flooding, damage to buildings, and potentially lead to deaths. As a precaution, the military has been put on standby to help in case of any emergencies.

Kenya had heavy El Niño rains in 1997 that caused a lot of damage, particularly to the roads.