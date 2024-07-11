Kenyan President William Ruto has fired his entire cabinet after weeks of protests

Kenyan President William Ruto has dismissed all Cabinet Secretaries and the Attorney-General from his administration, except for the Prime Cabinet Secretary and the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs.

In a statement released from the State House in Nairobi, President Ruto cited the need for a holistic appraisal of his Cabinet’s performance and the country’s current economic challenges, including the recent withdrawal of the Finance Bill.

Ruto stated that he will engage in extensive consultations with various sectors and political formations to set up a “broad-based government” that will help accelerate the implementation of “radical programmes” to address the country’s debt burden, raise domestic resources, expand job opportunities, eliminate wastage and corruption, and make the government more efficient and effective.

The President assured the public that the operations of the government will continue uninterrupted, with Principal Secretaries and other relevant officials providing guidance during the transition.

