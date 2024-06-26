Kenyan protests hijacked by organised criminals – Ruto

Kenyan President William Ruto said Tuesday that the “legitimate” protests against a bill to raise taxes were “hijacked by a group of organized criminals.”

At least five protesters were shot dead when police fired on demonstrators trying to storm Kenya’s legislature in Nairobi earlier in the day, with sections of the parliament building set ablaze as lawmakers inside passed the bill.

Protests and clashes also took place in several other cities and towns across Kenya, with many calling for Ruto to quit office as well as voicing their opposition to the tax rises.

Parliament approved the finance bill, moving it through to a third reading by lawmakers. The next step is for the legislation to be sent to the president for signing. He can send it back to parliament if he has any objections.

Credit: VoA