KENYANS CONTINUE WITH PROTESTS, DEMANDS RUTO TO GO



Kenya’s opposition joins crisis-hit government



Kenya’s President William Ruto has nominated key allies of main opposition leader Raila Odinga to his cabinet, in the latest move to quell growing dissatisfaction with his government.



He gave four posts to the opposition – including the powerful finance and energy ministries.



This is the first time the opposition will serve in government since Mr Odinga took up the post of prime minister in then-President Mwai Kibaki’s cabinet in 2008.



Mr Ruto’s decision comes as he faces the biggest crisis of his presidency, with young people taking to the streets to demand his resignation under the hashtag #RutoMustGo.



The protests, which started last month over a proposed finance bill containing controversial tax hikes, grew in size until parliament was stormed and a part of it set ablaze.



This prompted President Ruto to withdraw the bill, but that has not quelled the anger of protesters, who are also upset by the police’s brutal handling of the demonstrations.



In an address to the nation, Mr Ruto said he had consulted extensively on forming a “broad-based” government that would spearhead a “transformational agenda” to make Kenya a “better, more just and prosperous” nation.



However, protesters have rejected this, saying it merely perpetuates deal-making among Kenya’s political elite.



