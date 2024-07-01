Ema Chief Justice aba!

Kenya’s Chief Justice, Martha Karambu Koome made a brave statement decrying the reported abductions of protestors.

Chief Justice Koome expressed deep concern over abduction of protesters during the mass demonstrations in the country.

Koome said such actions, executed by persons not identifying themselves and without presenting the abducted individuals before a court of law, amounted to a direct assault on the rule of law, human rights, and constitutionalism.

“Our Transformative Constitution mandates that law enforcement operates strictly within the confines of the Bill of Rights and the law,”

•Law Enforcement Agencies must operate within the mandate of the Bill of Rights.

Judiciary will work late and beyond standard working hours to ensure that it hears and grants bail to cases of abduction. The Judiciary will also promptly hear cases of habeus corpus for persons detained without charge.

•We are working to become a human rights based system that protects the Constitution and Bill of Rights