Kevin De Bruyne ‘agree personal terms to join Saudi Arabia club Al-Ittihad’

Kevin De Bruyne has reportedly agreed personal terms to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad as he considers a shock exit from Manchester City.

The Belgian midfielder’s current deal at the club is set to expire at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

Aaccording to a report from journalist Rudy Galetti, Al-Ittihad have done just that, with the club said to have agreed terms with De Bruyne over a move.

The report goes onto claim that negotiations are said to be ongoing between Al-Ittihad and City in regards to a transfer fee for the 33-year-old, who arrived in Manchester from Wolfsburg for £55million back in 2015.

When asked about a move to Saudi earlier in the summer, De Bruyne told Belgian publication HLN: At my age you have to be open to everything.

‘You’re talking about incredible amounts of money in what may be the end of my career. Sometimes you have to think about that.

‘If I play there for two years, I will be able to earn an incredible amount of money.

‘Before that, I had to play football for 15 years. I may not even reach that amount yet.’

In his 382 appearances for City, the Belgian has scored 102 goals and added 170 assists, while he has won 15 trophies at the club.